Guam Visitors Bureau Honors Longest-Serving Employee with Unexpected Surprise

1 hour ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
GVB's mini-conference is named after Miranda Castro Muñoz, who is now GVB's longest continuously serving employee. (L-R) Vice President Gerry Perez, President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez, Destination Development Administrative Assistant Miranda Muñoz, and Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero. – Image courtesy of GVB
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) honored Miranda Castro Muñoz today by officially naming its mini-conference room after her at the GVB headquarters in Tumon.

The management and staff surprised Muñoz Wednesday morning with an informal ceremony to install the new name plaque on the conference room doors.

This year marked Muñoz’s 30th anniversary at GVB. Her career in tourism began on June 17, 1991, when she was hired as an administrative clerk for the Bureau. She progressed through the years as a research secretary and is currently an administrative assistant in the Destination Development Department.

“Miranda has dedicated a majority of her life serving our people and the tourism industry.”

“She lives and breathes GVB’s mission and the Håfa Adai spirit. Naming our mini-conference room after her is a fitting tribute to a passionate woman that won’t take no for an answer. We thank her for her commitment and efforts to developing our destination,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez.

Muñoz resides in the village of Dededo with her son Brandon. She is the proud daughter of Jesus Terlaje Muñoz and Clotilde Castro Muñoz.

