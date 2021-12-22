Guam Visitors Bureau Honors Longest-Serving Employee with Unexpected Surprise

The management and staff surprised Muñoz Wednesday morning with an informal ceremony to install the new name plaque on the conference room doors.

This year marked Muñoz’s 30th anniversary at GVB. Her career in tourism began on June 17, 1991, when she was hired as an administrative clerk for the Bureau. She progressed through the years as a research secretary and is currently an administrative assistant in the Destination Development Department.

“Miranda has dedicated a majority of her life serving our people and the tourism industry.”

“She lives and breathes GVB’s mission and the Håfa Adai spirit. Naming our mini-conference room after her is a fitting tribute to a passionate woman that won’t take no for an answer. We thank her for her commitment and efforts to developing our destination,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez.

Muñoz resides in the village of Dededo with her son Brandon. She is the proud daughter of Jesus Terlaje Muñoz and Clotilde Castro Muñoz.

#guamtravel