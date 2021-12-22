Bahamas Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Government News Health News Hospitality Industry News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation Statement on New CDC Travel Advisory Update

by Linda S. Hohnholz
The Islands Of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols
Image courtesy of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has taken note of the updated travel advisory issued from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reducing its travel recommendation for The Bahamas from a Level 3 to a Level 2 destination.

The CDC evaluates lower risk due to decreased COVID-19 case counts as well as lower case trajectory. Vaccine coverage rates and performance also play a role in the CDC’s determination of advisory levels. This recent change is an indication that our diligence is proving successful in minimizing the spread and for that we are very proud.

While the updated travel protocols combined with on-island restrictions remain our frontline of defense, we cannot let our guard down, especially over the holiday season and into the New Year. We continue to evolve as the virus evolves and vigilance will be imperative as precautions will continue to remain in place to ensure that safety remains of the utmost importance for residents and visitors.

“We view this lowered advisory favorably as it is proof that our protocols and protective measures to combat COVID-19 in The Bahamas are working.”

Deputy Prime Minister, The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation continued: “However, this is not the time to let up on our stringent protocols which are working to keep both visitors and the Bahamian people safe. I ask that all those enjoying the beauty of our islands remember this pandemic is not over and that it is our collective responsibility to do our part to help stop the spread.” 

Due to the fluidity of COVID-19, the Government of The Bahamas will continue to monitor islands individually and enact protective measures to address specific cases or spikes accordingly. For an overview of The Bahamas’ travel and entry protocols, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

We continue to encourage everyone to do their part: wear a mask, stay home if you feel unwell, wash your hands, get vaccinated and abide by physical distancing and sanitation protocols that help keep you and your fellow Bahamians safe.

