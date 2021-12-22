Click here if this is your press release!

Car Rental Rates Triple Over the Holidays

2 hours ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

Honolulu emerged as the most expensive US destination to rent a car over the holidays, with travelers having to spend a minimum of $754 for a rental car over the time period of one week.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Boston is the second most expensive US destination for renting a car over the festive period this year, according to a survey by CheapCarRental.net.

The survey compared car rental rates across 50 US destinations for the period spanning December 21-27. Each city’s major airport was set as the rental pick-up and drop-off location.

With a rate of $718 for a week’s rental of the cheapest available car, prices in Boston are an eye-popping 192% more expensive over the holiday season than average rates at other times of the year, the survey found.

The podium is completed by Fort Lauderdale in Florida, where rates are roughly twice as high as normal this Christmas. Other destinations with significant price hikes include San Francisco, Atlanta and Orlando.

The following table shows the most expensive destinations for renting a car this Christmas. For comparison, alongside this year’s rates the average rates during January 2022 are shown in brackets. The initial prices reflect the rate for the cheapest available car during the period December 21-27, 2021. Only rental car companies located at each destination’s major airport were considered for the survey.

1.            Honolulu $754 (+64%)

2.            Boston $718 (+192%)

3.            Fort Lauderdale $709 (+111%)

4.            Charleston $677 (+15%)

5.            Sarasota $646 (+49%)

6.            Orlando $631 (+84%)

7.            Tampa $580 (+52%)

8.            San Francisco $561 (+89%)

9.            Los Angeles $539 (+33%)

10.         Atlanta $511 (+89%)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment