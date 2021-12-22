New Update – Hand sanitizers may pose health risks

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Health Risk Company NPN or DIN Lot Number Expiry Date Sani-Derm May contain unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetate Laboratoires Choisy (Kersia Group) No NPN or DIN on the label All Lots January 2022 February 2022 March 2022 April 2022