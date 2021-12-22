Click here if this is your press release!

New Update – Hand sanitizers may pose health risks

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

ProductHealth RiskCompanyNPN or DINLot NumberExpiry Date
Sani-DermMay contain unacceptable ingredient, ethyl acetateLaboratoires Choisy (Kersia Group)No NPN or DIN on the labelAll LotsJanuary 2022 February 2022 March 2022 April 2022
