Medical Cannabis: First Company to Achieve GMP Certification in Jamaica

The Pure Jamaican Group of Companies (Pure Jamaican) announced the acquisition of the production and cultivation assets of Timeless Herbal Care (Timeless). Timeless was the first company in Jamaica to achieve GMP certification for medical cannabis extraction and production, and the first company to legally export medical cannabis from Jamaica to Canada. The acquisition includes all of Timeless’ production and cultivation assets, a license to the Timeless brand in Jamaica, and ownership of the Timeless brand in Brazil, Mexico and Switzerland.

In making the announcement, Pure Jamaican Co-Founder and CEO Scott Cathcart said, “Timeless helped set a high standard for the cannabis industry in Jamaica, not just in its GMP certified, science-based extraction methods, but also in its respect and support for the Maroons and Rastafari farmers as a leader of the Alternative Development program. We are pleased to expand our platform of pharmaceutical grade production, delivery and export of cannabinoids, psilocybin, and other plant-derived molecules from our base here in Jamaica through this acquisition.”

Timeless’ Founder and CEO Courtney Betty said, “This alliance with Pure Jamaican gives Timeless access to scalable production of pharma grade cannabis products, including products targeting pain and anxiety. Pure Jamaican’s manufacturing and distribution platform is a model for the industry, especially where there are global opportunities.”

The acquisition is supported by the Government of Jamaica through the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC). Hon. Audley Shaw, CD, MP, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce said, “We are extremely pleased to see the Pure Jamaican group of companies continuing to leverage its exceptional global vision by collaborating with early market leader Timeless Herbal Care. Pure Jamaican’s mission to produce world-class, pharmaceutical grade medicinal cannabis products for global export will help Jamaica become a major supplier of cannabinoids to the world. We believe this will create a very important economic engine for Jamaica.”

