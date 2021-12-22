Biden addresses testing crisis in New York City

“We are ready to support New Yorkers by sending a fleet of vehicles to each of the five boroughs to ensure people can get tested as quickly as possible,” said Larry Borden, Founder & CEO of Aardvark Mobile Health. “Beyond testing, our Mobile Health Clinics can also be transformed to provide COVID-19 vaccinations – including boosters. We are in the midst of an emergency. President Biden has put the call out, and Aardvark Mobile Health is responding.”

In partnership with federal, state and local officials, the Mobile Health Clinics+ will begin testing people across the city as early as today, expanding the number of people who can be tested at both new and existing sites, as part of President Biden’s plan to increase testing capacity. For more than 18 months, Aardvark Mobile Health Clinics+ have been testing, vaccinating and serving the health needs of communities across the country.

Aardvark’s Mobile Health Clinics+ were built with input and guidance from healthcare providers, prioritizing both patient and caregiver safety and experience. Each Mobile Health Clinic+ sets up in under 15 minutes and is heated and air conditioned, completely self-contained, easily sterilized and equipped with both positive and negative air pressure. Also, for health care providers and health organizations that are unable to operate a Mobile Health Clinic+ on their own, Aardvark provides a logistical package that includes an experienced driver, site selection assistance, maintenance and logistics management. Aardvark is committed to ensuring that one day every community has their own Mobile Health Clinic+, just like they have police cars fire trucks and ambulances.