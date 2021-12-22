Antigua & Barbuda Breaking News Bahamas Breaking News Barbados Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Curacao Breaking News Grenada Breaking News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Jamaica Breaking News News Responsible Saint Lucia Breaking News Tourism Travel Wire News

Sandals Foundation Providing Inmates Hope and a Second Chance

2 hours ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Sandals Foundation Providing Inmates a Second Chance - Image courtesy of Sandals Foundation
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Using the power of hope and love to transform communities and improve lives – that is the mission of the Sandals Foundation. In its simplest form, to inspire is defined as the action or power of moving intellect or emotions, and the Sandals Foundation believes that the action of inspiring hope is a force that can move mountains.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

As part of efforts to bolster the educational opportunities spearheaded by Stand Up for Jamaica’s (SUFJ) for inmates within three of the island’s correctional facilities, Sandals Foundation has donated approximately JM$900,000 to aid with the high school leaving exam – the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

The grant will support the education of inmates sitting with Mathematics and English Language subjects at South Camp Juvenile Correctional, St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre, and Remand Centre for Girls and Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre.

The Sandals Foundation believes in the power of second chances.

Together, with these well needed textbooks and resources, they are helping to rehabilitate men and women who are in need of hope.

The Sandals Foundation is a non-profit organization launched in March 2009 to help Sandals Resorts International continue to make a difference in the Caribbean. All costs associated with administration and management is supported by Sandals International so that 100% of every dollar donated goes directly towards funding impactful and meaningful initiatives within the key areas of Education, Community and Environment.

From the Bahamas to Jamaica, to Barbados and Antigua, to Turks & Caicos and Saint Lucia, and Grenada, 26,000 volunteers have given of their time and efforts to support the work of Sandals Foundation.

More news about Sandals

#sandalsfoundation

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment