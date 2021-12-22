Sandals Foundation Providing Inmates Hope and a Second Chance

As part of efforts to bolster the educational opportunities spearheaded by Stand Up for Jamaica’s (SUFJ) for inmates within three of the island’s correctional facilities, Sandals Foundation has donated approximately JM$900,000 to aid with the high school leaving exam – the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

The grant will support the education of inmates sitting with Mathematics and English Language subjects at South Camp Juvenile Correctional, St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre, and Remand Centre for Girls and Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre.

The Sandals Foundation believes in the power of second chances.

Together, with these well needed textbooks and resources, they are helping to rehabilitate men and women who are in need of hope.

The Sandals Foundation is a non-profit organization launched in March 2009 to help Sandals Resorts International continue to make a difference in the Caribbean. All costs associated with administration and management is supported by Sandals International so that 100% of every dollar donated goes directly towards funding impactful and meaningful initiatives within the key areas of Education, Community and Environment.

From the Bahamas to Jamaica, to Barbados and Antigua, to Turks & Caicos and Saint Lucia, and Grenada, 26,000 volunteers have given of their time and efforts to support the work of Sandals Foundation.

