Thailand Puts an Abrupt End to Visitor Entries

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today ordered temporarily suspension of the Thailand Pass for all new TEST&GO and Sandbox applications (except Phuket Sandbox), effective from December 22, 2021, citing the rising number of Omicron variant cases in the country. So far, there have been more than 60 confirmed Omicron cases in Thailand involving travelers entering the country from overseas. One local transmission has also been reported.

Travelers who have already received a Thailand Pass QR code (200,000 applicants) will be allowed to enter Thailand under the existing conditions of the scheme they have registered.

However, the government will introduce new measures for contact tracing and will ensure all travelers be tested 2 times using the RT-PCR method. The second testing will take place at government-designated facilities (no additional cost).

New registration for Thailand Pass under the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST&GO) and Living in the Blue Zone Sandbox programs will no longer be accepted, starting from 0000 hours on December 22, 2021 until further notice. Applicants who have registered but have not received their QR Code must wait for their Thailand Pass to be considered/approved. Once approved, they can enter Thailand under the scheme they have registered.

Registration for Thailand Pass under the Phuket Sandbox program and Happy Quarantine remain open, but the government will be reviewing the situation periodically.

The Thailand Pass Test & Go program was launched on November 1, allowing fully vaccinated travelers, from 63 “low risk” countries, to enter Thailand without undergoing a lengthy quarantine. Test & Go travelers have been required to book a night at an approved SHA+ hotel to stay in isolation while they wait for the results from an RT-PCR COVID-19 test.

The government will review the situation after the holidays on January 4.

