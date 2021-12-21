Jamaica Tourism Minister Welcomes Brazilian and Colombian Ambassadors

During a recent courtesy call hosted at his New Kingston offices, Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett ( see right in the photo on the left) presented a token of appreciation to Her Excellency Elza Moreira Marcelino de Castro, Ambassador of Brazil to Jamaica.

As the Ambassador paid a courtesy call on Minister Bartlett, they discussed the possibility of negotiating cruise itineraries to connect the two countries, as well as ways to strengthen air connectivity between both nations.

Partnerships part and parcel of courtesy call meetings

In another visit, Tourism Minister Bartlett (seen right in the photo on the right) greets His Excellency Jairo Raul Clopatofsky, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, ahead of a recent courtesy call at his New Kingston offices.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibility of introducing new flight arrangements to increase connectivity between both nations. Additionally, the Ambassador proposed a possible partnership between the embassy and the Ministry of Tourism to encourage local hoteliers to make their properties more wheelchair accessible. Finally, Minister Bartlett suggested that the countries enter a multi-destination marketing arrangement to increase visitors to both destinations.

