Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime Government News News People Responsible Russia Breaking News Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now Ukraine Breaking News USA Breaking News

Risk of Russian invasion: Americans warned against travel to Ukraine

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Risk of Russian invasion: Americans warned against travel to Ukraine
Risk of Russian invasion: Americans warned against travel to Ukraine
Written by Harry Johnson

Americans were informed that possible Russian aggression “would severely impact the US Embassy’s ability to provide consular services,” including assisting people in departing from the region in an emergency.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The United States Department of State updated its travel recommendations for Ukraine, warning that “US citizens should be aware of reports that Russia is planning for significant military action against Ukraine.”

Americans considering traveling to Ukraine have been strongly advised by Washington to reconsider the trip, due to a feasible risk of Russian all-out offensive against its Eastern European neighbor.

Americans were informed that possible Russian aggression “would severely impact the US Embassy’s ability to provide consular services,” including assisting people in departing from the region in an emergency.

The US State Department‘s travel advisory also continued to advise against travel due to the COVID-19 risk in Ukraine, a recommendation in place for several months. Guidance urging US citizens to rethink their journey to the former Soviet republic because of its high rates of coronavirus infection had been issued at the end of September.

The advisory came after Kiev’s intelligence services and Western officials sounded the alarm in recent weeks, warning that Moscow had amassed tens of thousands of combat troops at Ukrainian border and could soon launch an all-out offensive against its neighbor.

The Kremlin has denied the accusations, while declaring that “the movement of our armed forces on our own territory should be of no concern to anyone.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment