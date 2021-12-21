Innstant Travel and Uniglobe Travel announce new partnership

Uniglobe Members will now have access to Innstant Travel’s B2B and B2C distribution platforms for multiple products such as tours and activities, custom designed for Uniglobe Members’ clients. Innstant Travel’s productivity tools and advanced technology solutions will also provide Uniglobe with intelligent options to their customers.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Darryl Ismail, CEO, Innstant Travel said:

“It is a great pleasure to collaborate with an established industry leader like Uniglobe Travel.”

“We look forward to supporting the Uniglobe Meetings and Events Network.”

Patrick Hooft, President of Uniglobe Travel British Isles Europe, Middle-East and Africa says: “We believe that Innstant Travel’s new-age solutions, attractive rates, and advanced technology platforms will deliver great benefits for our Uniglobe Meetings and Events Network, who are the experts in planning and managing events, as well as developing customized tours and activities.”

Uniglobe Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood with the first agency established in Vancouver, B.C., Canada in 1981. Today, the global network is in 60 countries on six continents servicing 90 countries. The company generates annual system-wide sales of US$5 billion (pre[1]pandemic). Uniglobe Travel leverages current technologies and preferred pricing to deliver leading-edge travel management services with a local, customer-centric approach. With a focus on small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) business travel as well as leisure, Uniglobe’s goal is to drive success through better travel.

UNIGLOBE Meetings and Events, a division of UNIGLOBE Travel, specializes in meetings, incentives, congresses, and exhibitions for corporations seeking creative options, service guarantees, and value-based pricing.

