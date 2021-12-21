Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Luxury News News People Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Innstant Travel and Uniglobe Travel announce new partnership

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Corporate travel in Europe expected to recover faster than in North America
Image courtesy of Uniglobe Travel
Written by Harry Johnson

Innstant Travel, a leading provider of global travel and technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Uniglobe Travel, a leading travel management company.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Uniglobe Members will now have access to Innstant Travel’s B2B and B2C distribution platforms for multiple products such as tours and activities, custom designed for Uniglobe Members’ clients. Innstant Travel’s productivity tools and advanced technology solutions will also provide Uniglobe with intelligent options to their customers.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Darryl Ismail, CEO, Innstant Travel said:

It is a great pleasure to collaborate with an established industry leader like Uniglobe Travel.”

“We look forward to supporting the Uniglobe Meetings and Events Network.”

Patrick Hooft, President of Uniglobe Travel British Isles Europe, Middle-East and Africa says: “We believe that Innstant Travel’s new-age solutions, attractive rates, and advanced technology platforms will deliver great benefits for our Uniglobe Meetings and Events Network, who are the experts in planning and managing events, as well as developing customized tours and activities.”

Uniglobe Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood with the first agency established in Vancouver, B.C., Canada in 1981. Today, the global network is in 60 countries on six continents servicing 90 countries. The company generates annual system-wide sales of US$5 billion (pre[1]pandemic). Uniglobe Travel leverages current technologies and preferred pricing to deliver leading-edge travel management services with a local, customer-centric approach. With a focus on small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) business travel as well as leisure, Uniglobe’s goal is to drive success through better travel.

UNIGLOBE Meetings and Events, a division of UNIGLOBE Travel, specializes in meetings, incentives, congresses, and exhibitions for corporations seeking creative options, service guarantees, and value-based pricing.

More news about Uniglobe

#uniglobetravel

#innstanttravel

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment