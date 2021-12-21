Innstant Travel and Uniglobe Travel announce new partnership

Innstant Travel, a provider of global travel and technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Uniglobe Travel, a travel management company.

Uniglobe Members will now have access to Innstant Travel’s B2B and B2C distribution platforms for multiple products such as tours and activities, custom designed for Uniglobe Members’ clients. Innstant Travel’s productivity tools and advanced technology solutions will also provide Uniglobe with intelligent options to their customers.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Darryl Ismail, CEO, Innstant Travel said:

“It is a great pleasure to collaborate with an established industry leader like Uniglobe Travel. We look forward to supporting the Uniglobe Meetings and Events Network.”

Patrick Hooft, President of Uniglobe Travel British Isles Europe, Middle East and Africa says: “We believe that Innstant Travel’s new-age solutions, attractive rates, and advanced technology platforms will deliver great benefits for our Uniglobe Meetings and Events Network, who are the experts in planning and managing events, as well as developing customized tours and activities.”