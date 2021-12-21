New Catastrophic Omicron Threat: Hawaii Tourism Doomed within days?

The Omicron COVID Outlook for Hawaii is nothing less than catastrophic and shocking!

The report was found on the HiPAM website.

During the worst time of the COVID-19 pandemic, 100 new cases in the Aloha State caused statewide lockdowns. Until December 11 100 new daily cases were worrisome but continued for a while. Shops, restaurants, night clubs remained open.

With the introduction of Omicron around December 11, new infection numbers on the island of Oahu started becoming out of control. With more than 800 new infections today HiPAM expected such numbers to spiral up in a way the 50th US State would be considered to be out of control when it comes to COVID-19.

By December 31 such numbers of daily new infections could go well above 2000 a day on New Year’s Eve and may top 15,000 daily new infections in a state of fewer than 1.5 million residents later in January.

Airlines and hotels are booked to receive visitors from across the country and the world for the upcoming holidays.

With 34 hospital beds in use for COVID illnesses on December 11, this number should go up to 370 by year’s end, which would be more than 10 times the current numbers. 70 ICU beds could be expected to be in use at the end of this month, compared to 8 on December 11.

The death rate is expected to climb from 1018 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 1113 at the end of this month. Not knowing how deadly the new Omicron is, predictions could become worse for January.

According to a just-released report in Civil Beat hospitalization could reach 800 in January, and 1150 in February. This would be catastrophic. Experts say Hawaii doesn’t have the staff, the beds, and the oxygen to handle such a demand on the health system.

At the peak of the pandemic, 404 COVID patients were in Hawaii hospital on the worst day ever. At that time 700 hospital staff were flown in from the other US States, and medical tents were put up.

In a press release, HiPAM said it could deliver a better and more precise forecast if state health officials released data on how many of the new Covid cases and hospitalized patients had been vaccinated.

It’s not clear how many cases in Hawaii could be contributed to the Delta version or Omicron.

HiPAM is assuming that omicron is driving a significant amount of the latest Covid surge, according to the Civil Beat report.

According to the report Hawaii has enough ventilators to handle 800 COVID-19 patients, but there isn’t enough Oxygen in the State. Oxygen cannot be flown in, because it’s too risky to be transported on planes. Oxygen must be shipped in by ocean freight. There is no time anymore to facilitate this.

So far Hawaii Governor Ige did not announce restrictions, and tourists are arriving in large numbers, specifically for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. Today the danger level for COVID in Hawaii was raised to very high.