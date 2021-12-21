A New Accor Brand opens in Australia

The Sebel Whitsundays Airlie Beach features 54 newly-refurbished apartment-style guestrooms, including a selection of One Bedroom Apartments, Two Bedroom Apartments, Three Bedroom Penthouses, and Four Bedroom Presidential Suites, along with a 15m resort-style swimming pool and heated outdoor spa, fitness center, and outdoor dining area with barbeque facilities.

Accor Pacific Chief Executive Officer, Simon McGrath, said: “We are excited to bring The Sebel brand to the Whitsundays – one of Australia’s most popular holiday hotspots. The Sebel has a long-standing reputation for delivering exceptional accommodation and an outstanding service experience. It brings quality and credibility to the serviced apartments sector, which is rapidly growing in popularity. We’re seeing strong visitor numbers at our Whitsundays properties and we’re forecasting greater growth with Queensland border restrictions now easing.”

The Sebel Whitsundays Airlie Beach has joined the Accor portfolio following the signing of a franchise agreement with the Australian-owned ‘at Hotel Group’.

At Hotel Group Managing Director, Jeff Aquilina, said: “We’re confident this regional tourism asset will operate with great success under Accor. Accor’s brands have well-established reach and global strength and this translates to strong brand awareness and market penetration. Partnering The Sebel brand with this property is a natural association. We believe The Sebel brand perfectly captures the essence of this premium apartment-style resort.”

The tropical resort town and aquatic playground of Airlie Beach, the mainland hub of the Whitsundays, is the perfect base for holidaymakers looking to explore the Great Barrier Reef and Whitsunday Islands. The Sebel Whitsundays Airlie Beach is ideally located just a few minutes walk from downtown Airlie Beach and opposite the Port of Airlie marina, where daily cruises and island connections depart.

The Sebel Whitsundays Airlie Beach joins a network of more than 30 The Sebel properties across Australia and New Zealand. In the Whitsundays, Accor also operates Mantra Boathouse Apartments Airlie Beach and Mantra Club Croc Airlie Beach.

Be among the first to experience The Sebel Whitsundays Airlie Beach by taking advantage of its opening rates from $275* per night in a One Bedroom Apartment. To book, visit all.com

With flexible cancellations and enhanced ALLSAFE hygiene and cleanliness standards, guests can feel at ease when they choose to stay with Accor.