More than 1 in 4 Americans Say For New Year They Want to Improve Mental Health

Heading into the new year, Americans are, overall, more likely to grade their mental health as excellent (26%) or good (42%) than fair (22%) or poor (9%). However, compared to white and Hispanic adults, adults who are Black (41%) or of another race or ethnicity (42%) are more likely to grade their mental health in 2021 as fair or poor.

The findings are from The American Psychiatric Association’s (APA) Healthy Minds Monthly* a poll conducted by Morning Consult. The New Year’s poll was fielded Dec. 6-8, 2021, among a nationally representative sample of 2,119 adults.

Among the poll’s other highlights:

• About 55% of Americans report feeling somewhat or very anxious about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 58% of Americans report they are somewhat or very anxious about the state of their personal finances. More than half (54%) report feeling somewhat or very anxious about the uncertainty of 2022.

• One in five Americans say they are feeling more stress at the start of 2022 than last year, while 44% say it’s about the same, and 27% say they feel less stressed.

*APA’s Healthy Minds Monthly tracks timely mental health issues throughout the year. APA also releases its annual Healthy Minds Poll each May in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month.