European Commission Now Grants Conditional Marketing for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

The EMA opinion and related EC decision is based on the totality of preclinical, manufacturing and clinical trial data submitted for review. This includes two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials: PREVENT-19 which included 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico, the results of which were published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM); and a trial with 15,000 participants in the U.K., the results of which were also published in NEJM. In both trials, NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated high efficacy and an acceptable safety and tolerability profile. Novavax will continue to collect and analyze real-world data, including the monitoring of safety and the evaluation of variants, as the vaccine is distributed.

Novavax and the EC announced an advance purchase agreement (APA) for up to 200 million doses of Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine in August 2021. Initial doses are expected to arrive in Europe in January. Novavax is working with EMA and its partners to expedite local release testing.

This authorization leverages Novavax’ manufacturing partnership with Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, which will supply initial doses for the E.U. It will later be supplemented with data from additional manufacturing sites in Novavax’ global supply chain.

Novavax and SII recently received emergency use authorization (EUA) in Indonesia and the Philippines, where it will be commercialized by SII under the trade name Covovax™. The companies also received emergency use listing for Covovax from the World Health Organization. The vaccine is also currently under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide, and the company expects to submit its complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of the year.

Authorized Use of Nuvaxovid™ in the European Union

European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

• Nuvaxovid™ is contraindicated in persons who have a hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients

• Events of anaphylaxis have been reported with administration of COVID-19 vaccines. Appropriate medical treatment and supervision should be available in case of an anaphylactic reaction

• Anxiety-related reactions, including vasovagal reactions (syncope), hyperventilation, or stress–related reactions may occur in association with vaccination as a response to the needle injection. It is important that precautions are in place to avoid injury from fainting

• Vaccination should be postponed in individuals suffering from an acute severe febrile illness or acute infection

• Give Nuvaxovid with caution in individuals receiving anticoagulant therapy or those with thrombocytopenia or any coagulation disorder (such as haemophilia) because bleeding or bruising may occur following an intramuscular administration in these individuals

• The efficacy of Nuvaxovid may be lower in immunosuppressed individuals

• The duration of protection afforded by the vaccine is unknown as it is still being determined by ongoing clinical trials

• Individuals may not be fully protected until 7 days after their second dose. As with all vaccines, vaccination with Nuvaxovid may not protect all vaccine recipients

• The most common adverse reactions observed during clinical studies (frequency category of very common ≥ 1/10), were headache, nausea or vomiting, myalgia, arthralgia, injection site tenderness/pain, fatigue and malaise