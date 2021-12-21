New Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes

Some notable updates and additions to the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes—2022 include:

• Guidance on first-line therapy determined by co-morbidities;

• Screening for prediabetes and diabetes beginning at age 35 for all people;

• Changes to gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) recommendations regarding when to test and in whom testing should be done; and

• Updated recommendations on technology selection based on individual and caregiver considerations, ongoing education on use of devices, continued access to devices across payers, support of students using devices in school settings, use of telehealth visits, and early initiation of technology.

The Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes—2022 provides the latest in comprehensive, evidence-based recommendations for the diagnosis and treatment of youth and adults with type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes; strategies for the prevention or delay of type 2 diabetes and associated comorbidities; and therapeutic approaches that can reduce complications, mitigate cardiovascular and renal risk, and improve health outcomes.

The 2022 Standards of Care is now live online in Diabetes Care® and is published as a supplement to the January 2022 issue of Diabetes Care.

Other notable changes include more information on managing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in conjunction with diabetes, the role of health numeracy in diabetes prevention and management, cognitive impairment and diabetes, and COVID-19 updates based on evolving evidence.

Updates to the Standards of Care are established and revised by the ADA’s Professional Practice Committee (PPC). The committee is a multidisciplinary team of 16 leading U.S. experts in the field of diabetes care and includes physicians, diabetes care and education specialists, registered dietitians, and others with experience in adult and pediatric endocrinology, epidemiology, public health, cardiovascular risk management, microvascular complications, preconception and pregnancy care, weight management, diabetes prevention, and use of technology in diabetes management.

Two designated representatives of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) reviewed and provided feedback on the “Cardiovascular Disease and Risk Management” section, and this section received endorsement from ACC for the fourth consecutive year. “In the same way that successful diabetes care requires a multidisciplinary approach, the Professional Practice Committee harnesses the experiences of various specialized providers from a multitude of settings to produce clinical practice recommendations that are intended for all types health care professionals,” said Boris Draznin, MD, PhD, Chair of the Professional Practice Committee. Two designated ADA reviewers provided feedback for the full guidelines.

The online version of the Standards of Care will continue to be annotated in real-time with necessary updates if new evidence or regulatory changes merit immediate incorporation through the living Standards of Care process. The ADA also publishes condensed guidelines, known as the Abridged Standards of Care, yearly for primary care providers in its journal, Clinical Diabetes®, and offers a convenient Standards of Care app as well as a Standards of Care pocket chart. Other Standards of Care resources, including a webcast with continuing education credit and a full slide deck, can be found on ADA’s professional website, DiabetesPro®.