Italy Minister of Health New Update on Omicron crisis

Minister Speranza explained that the spread of COVID-19 variants has made itself known by the numbers being generated – 24,529 new cases and 97 deaths with 566,300 swabs in the past 24 hours. “We must keep our guard up. The scope of this Omicron is a new and relevant fact, and we will have higher numbers, but let’s try not to lose the advantage. Today, we will exceed 1-5 million doses of the vaccine.”

The Ministry of Health confirmed positivity at 4.3% circular with the Minister stating: “Italy is in an acute epidemic phase. The challenge is open.” The government is studying the New Year squeeze and considering a buffer hypotheses for all for indoor premises.

Just a few days ago on December 19, Minister Speranza had made a plea for: “Maximum precaution, prudence, and avoiding gatherings as much as possible during the Christmas holidays,” in a TV interview with Fabio Fazio.

The interview was also an opportunity to take stock of any new anti-COVID measures. “No decision has been taken, there will be a ‘flash survey’ on December 20, and only on Thursday, December 23, based on the data, we will make our assessment,” Speranza reported.

“There is an element of concern on the part of the government.”

The Minister added: “We are discussing, and we will evaluate possible solutions. Today, Italy is the EU country that has the most extensive vaccination obligation for various categories, after which we will verify the epidemiological data and also the scope of the Omicron variant.

“The measures we choose will always be weighted with respect to the situation. Surely there is a difficult situation at a European level and also at an Italian level. The numbers are growing, even if they are still far better than other European countries than ours, but it is quite clear that there has been a rather constant significant growth in recent weeks and that if it continues like this, it can be a risk, putting health structures in difficulty.”

Vaccines and masks

The Minister stated: “The data from Great Britain, which we always look at carefully because it often anticipated us, tells us that we are facing a new challenge. However, we are in a different phase compared to last year [when] we were in the red zone in all the days, very hard closures, the number of deaths larger than today. We don’t have those numbers now, and we haven’t done any closures, and it is because we have carried out a great vaccination campaign.

“We must insist on the two levers: booster doses and use of masks. Parties require maximum precaution and utmost prudence, avoiding gatherings and places where one can be infected as much as possible.”

Children

Continuing, Minister Speranza said: “In the first 2 days, we reached the quota of over 52,000 children between 5 and 11 years. This figure also includes my 2 children, Michele and Emma. Let’s trust our scientists, let’s trust our doctors, let’s trust our pediatricians. The government has taken a cautious stance on the obligation to vaccinate students, because there is an essential right which is that of health, but also a right to education.

“I have read the mayors’ request which deserves to be studied in depth, but the effort of the government is to find conditions to protect the schools as much as possible.”

Third dose

In conclusion, Minister Speranza stated: “The first data we receive tells us that the third dose allows us to regain a very significant level of protection. I invite all those who are entitled, to do so as soon as possible, because it is the best shield that can prepare us for when in a few weeks the Omicron variant will be much more present in our country.

“Doing the third dose and using the mask, these weapons we have are a significant shield to the Omicron variant. The EMA has authorized the third dose only for ages 18 and up, and we are waiting for EMA’s [European Medicines Agency] indications. I will favor a comparison with AIFA [Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco] and EMA over the third dose for under-18s.

“We will evaluate the congruity of the measures by reflecting with our scientists. We have made some choices – the state of emergency has been extended, and the level of attention raised with respect to arrivals from abroad and from other European countries.”

#Omicron

#COVID