Breaking Travel News Government News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Resorts Tourism Trending Now USA Breaking News

More Legal Jobs in the United States with New H-2B Visas

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
US embassies in 100 countries suspend visa services over COVID-19 crisis
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Immigration to the United States of America just became easier for those seeking employment in hotels, resorts, and restaurants. The Hospitality sector is currently unable to provide the services they had provided before the pandemic. The U.S. Government knows this and is opening up the United States to invite foreign workers to fill such much-needed jobs.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hotel occupancy at US hotels and resorts is recovering slowly in some cases, but even 50% of the occupancy is almost impossible to handle by the staff employed.

In US resort destinations like Hawaii or Florida, many people who were employed in the hospitality industry, specifically jobs that would facilitate the cleaning of hotel rooms, front desk, restaurants, shifted to other jobs or left the resort regions.

Providing services in hotels is becoming more than a challenge, unable to facilitate higher occupancy rates.

After the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Labor announced plans to make available an additional 20,000 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for the fiscal year 2022, American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers released the below statement.

“Today’s announcement is welcome news, as the lodging industry and many others continue to grapple with the tightest labor market in decades. Filling open jobs is the hotel industry’s top priority, and the H-2B visa program helps hotels and other industries with strong seasonal business and workforce needs to do just that. While our members always look first to the U.S. workforce to fill critical job functions during peak seasons, the H-2B program serves as an important and necessary tool for these small businesses to bridge the employment gap.”

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the sole national association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitality was the first industry impacted and it will be among the last to recover.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment