More Legal Jobs in the United States with New H-2B Visas

Hotel occupancy at US hotels and resorts is recovering slowly in some cases, but even 50% of the occupancy is almost impossible to handle by the staff employed.

In US resort destinations like Hawaii or Florida, many people who were employed in the hospitality industry, specifically jobs that would facilitate the cleaning of hotel rooms, front desk, restaurants, shifted to other jobs or left the resort regions.

Providing services in hotels is becoming more than a challenge, unable to facilitate higher occupancy rates.

After the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Labor announced plans to make available an additional 20,000 H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for the fiscal year 2022, American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers released the below statement.

“Today’s announcement is welcome news, as the lodging industry and many others continue to grapple with the tightest labor market in decades. Filling open jobs is the hotel industry’s top priority, and the H-2B visa program helps hotels and other industries with strong seasonal business and workforce needs to do just that. While our members always look first to the U.S. workforce to fill critical job functions during peak seasons, the H-2B program serves as an important and necessary tool for these small businesses to bridge the employment gap.”

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the sole national association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitality was the first industry impacted and it will be among the last to recover.