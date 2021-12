A very strong 5.5 earthquake was just recorded at a depth of 5.6 miles, 45 miles off the coast of Eureka, California, USA.

USGS also reported a 6.2 magnitude quake recorded off Petrolia, California.

Another aftershock was recorded off the coast of Ferndale, California.

According to USGS, a tsunami is not expected. The initial measurement was 6.2.

Since the earthquake is off the coast and in a remote northern region of California, no major damages or injuries are expected.