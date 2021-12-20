Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Investments News People Qatar Breaking News Responsible Safety Technology Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Qatar Airways takes Airbus to the High Court in London

Written by Harry Johnson

Accelerated surface degradation condition adversely impacting Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350 aircraft.

Qatar Airways released the following statement today regarding issuing legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology and Construction Division of The High Court in London:

Qatar Airways has today issued legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology and Construction division of the High Court in London. We have sadly failed in all our attempts to reach a constructive solution with Airbus in relation to the accelerated surface degradation condition adversely impacting the Airbus A350 aircraft. Qatar Airways has therefore been left with no alternative but to seek a rapid resolution of this dispute via the courts.

Qatar Airways currently have 21 A350 aircraft grounded by the condition and the legal proceedings have been commenced to ensure that Airbus will now address our legitimate concerns without further delay. We strongly believe that Airbus must undertake a thorough investigation of this condition to conclusively establish its full root cause. Without a proper understanding of the root cause of the condition, it is not possible for Qatar Airways to establish whether any proposed repair solution will rectify the underlying condition.

Qatar Airways number one priority remains the safety of its passengers and crew.”

