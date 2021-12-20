Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News Investments Meeting Industry News Meetings News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Switzerland Breaking News Tourism Travel Wire News

2022 World Economic Forum canceled over new Omicron threat

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced on its website that its annual event in Davos, Switzerland, originally scheduled for January 17-21, 2022, has been cancelled due to “continued uncertainty” caused by the new Omicron outbreak.

According to WEF, the current circumstances surrounding the spread of the new variant of COVID-19 make it “extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting,” and that “despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary.”

The Forum will instead hold a series of online sessions that bring participants together “to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.”

The global coronavirus pandemic has interrupted the traditional January gathering in the Swiss Alps for a second consecutive year.

The 2021 Davos forum was initially rescheduled to take place in August 2021 in Singapore but was then canceled. The 2022 business event is now expected to take place in the early summer, WEF organizers said.

The World Economic Forum was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva. It is the world’s biggest annual economics event, attracting business leaders and politicians from around the globe.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

