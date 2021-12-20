Adventure Travel Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Japan Breaking News News People Trending Now

100 Things to do as an Astronaut Tourist: New, Trending, Mask not required!

1 hour ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
7 min read
Travel on earth is getting more difficult by the day. Japanese tourists know this, but are looking for new frontiers. What about Space. Masks are not yet required, and COVID-19 is not a consideration when becoming a tourist astronaut.

Space Adventures the world’s leading space experiences company announced the Russian Soyuz MS-20 carrying Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) and his production assistant, Yozo Hirano, successfully landed in Kazakhstan following their spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS). The duo’s journey lasted a total of 12 days under the command of Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. 

“Once you are in space, you realize how much it is worth it by having this amazing experience,” Mr. Maezawa told the Associated Press during his trip. “And I believe that this amazing experience will lead to something else.”

From documenting everyday tasks such as brushing his teeth in space to sharing more personal reflections like the emotional moments of reading a favorite comic about space while in space, Mr. Maezawa continuously shared his experiences with his fans via his YouTube channel. As part of this mission, Mr. Maezawa crowdsourced ideas for things to do in space prior to his launch as part of his ‘100 Things You Want MZ To Do in Space’ campaign.

100 Things To do on a Space Vacation:

  1. Taking your photo to space!
  2. Answering to young people’s questions with Earth as the background
  3. A Closer Look at the Mission Patch
  4. Introducing members who are currently staying on the ISS
  5. Golf challenge
  6. Experimenting with soap bubbles!
  7. Taking Home the Spacesuit Worn For This Flight
  8. Pop-Up Pirate challenge with cosmonauts!
  9. Flying the furthest paper airplane
  10. Monitoring MZ`s blood while in space
  11. Live call with a famous YouTuber
  12. Online shopping on ZOZOTOWN
  13. A video letter sent to a special someone from MZ
  14. Trying out big tricks with a yoyo
  15. Live appearance on a TV show
  16. A tour inside the ISS
  17. Revealing the grand cost of this ISS trip!?
  18. Introducing Earth from the ISS
  19. Night Routine in the ISS
  20. Toilet in space
  21. Finding aliens!
  22. Announcing MZ Santa project 2021
  23. Outfits in space
  24. Painting Art
  25. Talking about World Peace
  26. Playing an Instrument
  27. Haircut in zero-gravity
  28. Body Measurements Before & After
  29. Continuous Backflips
  30. Experimenting the Tennis Racket Theorem
  31. The ‘Kendama’ Challenge
  32. Tweeting ‘Just above Japan’
  33. Delivery to the ISS!
  34. Morning Routine at the ISS
  35. Year-end Spring-cleaning at the ISS
  36. Find a Meteor Shower!
  37. 5 Things To Do Before Space Travel
  38. Making a Japanese Alphabet Poem!
  39. Pranking Someone Who is Asleep
  40. Trying to Wear Slacks Without Using Hands in Zero-gravity
  41. Badminton Match with a Cosmonaut
  42. Making an ‘MZ Space Calendar’
  43. Words Used Often in Space
  44. What to Bring to Space
  45. Physical Training in Space
  46. Filming Video Messages
  47. Live Appearance on Radio!
  48. Searching Up Current Location on Google Maps
  49. Celebrating a Birthday from Space
  50. Moving Using Only Paper Fans
  51. Being a Cosmonaut’s Helper
  52. Brushing Your Teeth in Zero-Gravity
  53. Doing a TikTok Dance in Space
  54. 10X Jump on skipping ropes
  55. Putting together a jigsaw puzzle
  56. What’s prohibited in Space?
  57. Tweeting ‘Hi from Space’
  58. Arm-wrestling with the Commander
  59. Shampooing your Hair
  60. Flying on the ‘Magic Carpet’
  61. Making a feast for the crew using space food produced by MZ
  62. Making Polka Dot Art
  63. Seeing if a frisbee flies straight in space
  64. Which swimming stroke gets you the furthest?
  65. Drinking ‘urine water’
  66. Laying out a Japanese snack in line and eating them as you move forward
  67. Making an Original New Year’s Card to give to viewers
  68. Making different poses in zero-gravity
  69. Does your body rotate when you sneeze?
  70. Can you skip in space?
  71. The Eye Drop Challenge
  72. The Bubblegum Experiment
  73. Singing A Capella
  74. A memorable photo with the crew
  75. MZ-curated Spotify playlist made for space
  76. Looking at Earth from space
  77. Bringing back air from the ISS
  78. Do spinning tops keep swirling without stopping?
  79. Japanese ink calligraphy – Writing this year’s word
  80. A video message from Earth
  81. Commenting on MZ’s favorite space food
  82. Do you get stiff shoulders even in zero-gravity?
  83. Participating in an experiment in space
  84. Bidding at an Art Auction
  85. Capturing an Aurora on Film
  86. Monitoring MZ’s physical condition in space
  87. Announcing what the first thing you want to do when you get back to Earth is
  88. Money Giveaway to Everyone!?
  89. The Fastest Round Trip Around the World
  90. Capturing World’s Most Famous Places From the ISS
  91. What is Space Sickness Like?
  92. A How-To on Wearing A Spacesuit
  93. Air Table Tennis
  94. Bringing Back Home the Spacecraft That Took MZ to the ISS
  95. A Photo Exhibition After Returning to Earth
  96. How Well Can MZ Sleep in Space?
  97. Stretching in Zero-Gravity
  98. MZ’s Adaptability to Gravity After Return
  99. Capturing Lightning from Space
  100. Finding Out What It Smells Like in Space

Mr. Maezawa will continue his ambition to spread awareness and interest in space travel to the public by acting as the host of the ‘dearMoon’ mission – a circumlunar flight onboard SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft currently scheduled to launch in 2023 – along with eight other passengers he invited.   

Eric Anderson, CEO of Space Adventures, said, “The completion of MZ’s spaceflight marks not only a milestone for him and Space Adventures but for the commercial spaceflight industry as a whole and humanity’s future in space. MZ’s mission comes at the tail end of a year that saw an incredible boom in space tourism and is set to usher in another wave of exploration.”

Space Adventures has been cooperating with Roscosmos since the world’s first space tourist flight in 2001. The successful completion of Mr. Maezawa and Mr. Hirano’s mission makes them the eighth and ninth private astronauts to have visited the space station with Space Adventures and the private first spaceflight participants from Japan.

About Yusaku Maezawa

Yusaku Maezawa, CEO of Start Today, Ltd., is a Japanese e-commerce entrepreneur and world-renowned art collector. He founded ZOZO, Ltd., a publicly-traded online retail clothing business, which he sold to Yahoo! Japan in 2019. Along with the Soyuz MS-20 mission to the ISS, he also plans to participate in a circumlunar mission onboard SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft currently scheduled to launch in 2023.

About Yozo Hirano

Yozo Hirano joined ZOZO, Ltd. after graduating from university where he became the casting director of the photography team. Currently, he is working at SPACETODAY as a film producer. On the ISS, Mr. Hirano was responsible for documenting Mr. Maezawa’s mission.

About Space Adventures

Space Adventures organized the flights for the world’s first private astronauts (Dennis Tito, Mark Shuttleworth, Greg Olsen, Anousheh Ansari, Charles Simonyi, Richard Garriott, and Guy Laliberté) and today offers a variety of spaceflight missions to low-Earth orbit, the International Space Station, and beyond. 

