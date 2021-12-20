100 Things to do as an Astronaut Tourist: New, Trending, Mask not required!

Space Adventures the world’s leading space experiences company announced the Russian Soyuz MS-20 carrying Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) and his production assistant, Yozo Hirano, successfully landed in Kazakhstan following their spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS). The duo’s journey lasted a total of 12 days under the command of Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

“Once you are in space, you realize how much it is worth it by having this amazing experience,” Mr. Maezawa told the Associated Press during his trip. “And I believe that this amazing experience will lead to something else.”

From documenting everyday tasks such as brushing his teeth in space to sharing more personal reflections like the emotional moments of reading a favorite comic about space while in space, Mr. Maezawa continuously shared his experiences with his fans via his YouTube channel. As part of this mission, Mr. Maezawa crowdsourced ideas for things to do in space prior to his launch as part of his ‘100 Things You Want MZ To Do in Space’ campaign.

100 Things To do on a Space Vacation:

Taking your photo to space! Answering to young people’s questions with Earth as the background A Closer Look at the Mission Patch Introducing members who are currently staying on the ISS Golf challenge Experimenting with soap bubbles! Taking Home the Spacesuit Worn For This Flight Pop-Up Pirate challenge with cosmonauts! Flying the furthest paper airplane Monitoring MZ`s blood while in space Live call with a famous YouTuber Online shopping on ZOZOTOWN A video letter sent to a special someone from MZ Trying out big tricks with a yoyo Live appearance on a TV show A tour inside the ISS Revealing the grand cost of this ISS trip!? Introducing Earth from the ISS Night Routine in the ISS Toilet in space Finding aliens! Announcing MZ Santa project 2021 Outfits in space Painting Art Talking about World Peace Playing an Instrument Haircut in zero-gravity Body Measurements Before & After Continuous Backflips Experimenting the Tennis Racket Theorem The ‘Kendama’ Challenge Tweeting ‘Just above Japan’ Delivery to the ISS! Morning Routine at the ISS Year-end Spring-cleaning at the ISS Find a Meteor Shower! 5 Things To Do Before Space Travel Making a Japanese Alphabet Poem! Pranking Someone Who is Asleep Trying to Wear Slacks Without Using Hands in Zero-gravity Badminton Match with a Cosmonaut Making an ‘MZ Space Calendar’ Words Used Often in Space What to Bring to Space Physical Training in Space Filming Video Messages Live Appearance on Radio! Searching Up Current Location on Google Maps Celebrating a Birthday from Space Moving Using Only Paper Fans Being a Cosmonaut’s Helper Brushing Your Teeth in Zero-Gravity Doing a TikTok Dance in Space 10X Jump on skipping ropes Putting together a jigsaw puzzle What’s prohibited in Space? Tweeting ‘Hi from Space’ Arm-wrestling with the Commander Shampooing your Hair Flying on the ‘Magic Carpet’ Making a feast for the crew using space food produced by MZ Making Polka Dot Art Seeing if a frisbee flies straight in space Which swimming stroke gets you the furthest? Drinking ‘urine water’ Laying out a Japanese snack in line and eating them as you move forward Making an Original New Year’s Card to give to viewers Making different poses in zero-gravity Does your body rotate when you sneeze? Can you skip in space? The Eye Drop Challenge The Bubblegum Experiment Singing A Capella A memorable photo with the crew MZ-curated Spotify playlist made for space Looking at Earth from space Bringing back air from the ISS Do spinning tops keep swirling without stopping? Japanese ink calligraphy – Writing this year’s word A video message from Earth Commenting on MZ’s favorite space food Do you get stiff shoulders even in zero-gravity? Participating in an experiment in space Bidding at an Art Auction Capturing an Aurora on Film Monitoring MZ’s physical condition in space Announcing what the first thing you want to do when you get back to Earth is Money Giveaway to Everyone!? The Fastest Round Trip Around the World Capturing World’s Most Famous Places From the ISS What is Space Sickness Like? A How-To on Wearing A Spacesuit Air Table Tennis Bringing Back Home the Spacecraft That Took MZ to the ISS A Photo Exhibition After Returning to Earth How Well Can MZ Sleep in Space? Stretching in Zero-Gravity MZ’s Adaptability to Gravity After Return Capturing Lightning from Space Finding Out What It Smells Like in Space

Mr. Maezawa will continue his ambition to spread awareness and interest in space travel to the public by acting as the host of the ‘dearMoon’ mission – a circumlunar flight onboard SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft currently scheduled to launch in 2023 – along with eight other passengers he invited.

Eric Anderson, CEO of Space Adventures, said, “The completion of MZ’s spaceflight marks not only a milestone for him and Space Adventures but for the commercial spaceflight industry as a whole and humanity’s future in space. MZ’s mission comes at the tail end of a year that saw an incredible boom in space tourism and is set to usher in another wave of exploration.”

Space Adventures has been cooperating with Roscosmos since the world’s first space tourist flight in 2001. The successful completion of Mr. Maezawa and Mr. Hirano’s mission makes them the eighth and ninth private astronauts to have visited the space station with Space Adventures and the private first spaceflight participants from Japan.

About Yusaku Maezawa

Yusaku Maezawa, CEO of Start Today, Ltd., is a Japanese e-commerce entrepreneur and world-renowned art collector. He founded ZOZO, Ltd., a publicly-traded online retail clothing business, which he sold to Yahoo! Japan in 2019. Along with the Soyuz MS-20 mission to the ISS, he also plans to participate in a circumlunar mission onboard SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft currently scheduled to launch in 2023.

About Yozo Hirano

Yozo Hirano joined ZOZO, Ltd. after graduating from university where he became the casting director of the photography team. Currently, he is working at SPACETODAY as a film producer. On the ISS, Mr. Hirano was responsible for documenting Mr. Maezawa’s mission.

About Space Adventures

Space Adventures organized the flights for the world’s first private astronauts (Dennis Tito, Mark Shuttleworth, Greg Olsen, Anousheh Ansari, Charles Simonyi, Richard Garriott, and Guy Laliberté) and today offers a variety of spaceflight missions to low-Earth orbit, the International Space Station, and beyond.