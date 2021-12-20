Andrew J Wood, President SKAL Asia

Andrew J Wood was born in Yorkshire England, he is a former hotelier, Skalleague, and travel writer.

Andrew has 48 years of hospitality and travel experience.

Educated at Batley Grammar School and a hotel graduate of Napier University, Edinburgh. Andrew started his career in London, working with various hotels.

His first posting overseas was with Hilton International, in Paris, and he later arrived in Asia in 1991 in Bangkok with his appointment as Director of Marketing at the Shangri-La Hotel and has remained in Thailand ever since.

Andrew has also worked with the Royal Garden Resort Group now Anantara (Vice President) and the Landmark Group of Hotels (Vice President ). Latterly he has been the General Manager at the Royal Cliff Group of Hotels in Pattaya and the Chaophya Park Hotel Bangkok & Resorts.

A past board member and Director of Skål International (SI), a former National President with SI Thailand, and a two-time past President of the Bangkok Club.

Andrew is currently President of Skål Asia. In 2019, Andrew was awarded SKÅL’s highest award the distinction of Membre D’Honneur. He is a regular guest lecturer at various Universities in Asia.