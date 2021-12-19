Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News UAE Breaking News

FORM Hotel, member of Design Hotels joins Marriott Bonvoy

18 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Guests staying at Design Hotels in Dubai can enjoy a bespoke service while earning points and receiving on-property benefits during their stay at the hotel.

Being Design hotel’s first property in the middle east, FORM Hotel, a 136-room luxurious boutique hotel located in Al Jaddaf in Dubai is now part of Marriott Bonvoy.

With more than 30 brands and over 7000 properties in their portfolio, Marriott Bonvoy is the largest hotel brand in the world with a rewards program that allows all types of travelers to earn free nights and take advantage of the variety of benefits available.

FORM Hotel brings a contemporary feel to an artistic space while also pairing exceptional service with high-quality amenities. The hotel blends together a touch of the old but classy Arabian heritage with modern design and architecture. Heavily inspired by the historical Al Jaddaf neighborhood, the hotel includes elements that reflect the framework of traditional boats or Dhows. Having joined Marriott Bonvoy, FORM Hotel expands its network whereby guests can choose to use their membership card to avail, upgrades, discounts, and all other benefits that the Marriott chain efficiently provides.

General Manager of FORM Hotel, Houssam Mansour comments on the announcement, “We are thrilled to announce that FORM Hotel will be joining the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio to create a truly unrivaled offering for our members and guests. It is very exciting to expand our network while continuing to drive innovation within the hospitality industry. We pride ourselves in customizing every stay at the hotel and with this new partnership, we encourage our loyal guests and residents to explore exciting benefits while staying at the hotel.”

Ranging from stunning views over Al Jaddaf’s boatyards to private yoga sessions to exquisite culinary creations and a variety of activities, FORM Hotel promises a one-of-a-kind experience for guests and residents in the city with a seamless check-in, top-notch hospitality, and a relaxing ambiance.

For queries or more information, please call +971 4 317 9000 or email [email protected]

Website: https://form-hotel.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/formhoteldubai/

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

