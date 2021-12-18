Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now

WHO: Omicron is in 89 countries, new cases doubling every 3 days

39 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 Comment
2 min read
Since its discovery in South Africa about five weeks ago, the rapid spread of Omicron has prompted fresh travel bans and new pandemic restrictions, with several countries announcing full-scale lockdowns. 

In its latest update today, the World Health Organization (WHO) said new Omicron strain of the COVID-9 virus had so far been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases was doubling in 1.5 to 3 days.

According to WHO, this was “significantly faster than Delta in countries with documented community transmission.”

WHO admitted it doesn’t know why Omicron is spreading so rapidly in countries with high levels of COVID-19 immunity, saying it is still not clear whether the new variant is spreading so fast due to its increased transmissibility, better immune evasion, or a combination of both factors.

“There are still limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron,” the WHO said during a technical briefing.

It warned that given the speed of transmission and the growing number of hospitalizations in the UK and South Africa, “it is possible that many healthcare systems may become quickly overwhelmed.”

More data is also needed regarding the clinical severity of the variant, the WHO said, admitting it still does not understand “the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity.”

The UK has reported record daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases for three days in a row, with more than 93,000 cases announced on Friday.

London authorities are reportedly mulling the idea of a new two-week strict lockdown after Christmas.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

