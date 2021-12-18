Click here if this is your press release!

XOMG POP! Release New Music Video Candy Hearts Today

Following their formation on the Peacock original series SIWAS DANCE POP REVOLUTION, powerhouse pop collective XOMG POP! unveil their anxiously awaited debut single and music video “Candy Hearts” today.

The track highlights the magnetic group harmonies of these super talented seven singers. Shimmering production underscores the vocal melodies as their energy powers the chantable chorus, “We’ve got candy hearts. We are the sweetest things you’ll ever meet!” The accompanying visual highlights the girls’ buoyant and bubbly spirit on-screen as they bring “Candy Hearts” to life in the sweetest possible fashion. It also paves the way for more music soon.

XOMG POP! will make their television debut with the first-ever performance of “Candy Hearts” on ELLEN Wednesday December 22. Be sure to tune in!

The group came to life on SIWAS DANCE POP REVOLUTION. As part of the show, manager Jessalynn Siwa (JoJo’s mom) and international pop megastar JoJo Siwa hosted a competition to find the members of XOMG POP! Eleven tweens engaged in a series of performances and challenges under the watch of choreographer and mentor JoJo. Seven girls shined—namely Bella Cianni Llerena (12 years old), Brooklynn Pitts (11 years old), Dallas Skye Gatson (10 years old), Kinley Cunningham (10 years old), Kiya Barczyszyn (12 years old), Leigha Rose Sanderson (14 years old), and Tamara “Tinie T” Andreasyan (10 years old)—and now comprise the collective. With Jessalynn now in their corner as manager, they’re primed to take over pop!

The group has over 6 million followers on social media and has already stirred up a buzz. E! profiled them, while Just Jared JR. described them as “rising young stars.” JoJo and Jess also spoke to The View about XOMG POP!

