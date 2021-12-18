Click here if this is your press release!

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Second Biggest Thursday Ever for Regal

29 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

Spider-Man: No Way Home has secured the second highest Thursday box office total for a movie in Regal’s history.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Additionally, Regal’s premium screens had a record setting performance with more people than ever choosing to see Spider-Man in IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and RPX formats. The movie has also seen a high amount of return visits with thousands of fans purchasing tickets to see the movie in multiple premium formats.   

“The anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home has completely exceeded our expectations. We are just as excited as our moviegoers to see our favorite webslinger back on the big screen at Regal and we would like to thank our friends at Sony for delivering another amazing tentpole,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “We are also seeing record results at our UK and Central Europe locations helping show that the theatrical experience is one that cannot be replicated. Watching the movie on the big screen with the great sound, surrounded by numerous movie fans is the experience we all want to have.”  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment