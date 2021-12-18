Jamaica Wins Big at World Travel Awards Winners Day

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, was on hand to accept the coveted awards. “It is an honor for Jamaica to receive these accolades, which represents the strength and resilience of our tourism sector. It has indeed been a challenging two years, but we have risen above the adversities, using creative means to ensure that destination Jamaica remains top of mind in the travel market. All our hardworking stakeholders have toiled together and it is wonderful that Jamaica and our industry leaders are being recognized in this way by such an esteemed organization,” said the Minister.

Several Jamaican based tourism entities also secured major awards as Sandals Resorts International was named ‘World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company,’ while its Beaches Resorts secured the title of ‘World’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand.’ Island Routes Caribbean Adventures was also named ‘World’s Leading Caribbean Attraction Company.’

Fleming Villa at GoldenEye has been named the ‘World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa.’ Round Hill Hotel & Villas has been dubbed the ‘World’s Leading Villa Resort.’ The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), based at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Jamaica, secured the award for the ‘World’s Leading Tourism Initiative.’

In the buildup to the Winners Day, Jamaica was recently named the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination,’ ‘Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination,’ the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination,’ and the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination’ for 2021, while the Jamaica Tourist Board was named the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board.’

Several Jamaican tourism entities also secured major awards including Club Mobay at Sangster International Airport, which has been named the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge’ for 2021 while Sangster International Airport has been named the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airport.’

The Historic Naval Dock in Port Royal has been named the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourism Development Project’; Port of Montego Bay selected ‘Caribbean’s Leading Home Port’; and Port of Falmouth voted ‘Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port.’ Dunn’s River Falls was named the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction.’

The World Travel Awards was founded in 1993 to recognize, reward, and celebrate achievement in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized worldwide as the pinnacle of industry achievement. This year, the World Travel Awards marks its 28th anniversary, and its annual conference is widely regarded as the most prominent and thorough in the field. Each year, the World Travel Awards Grand Tour travels worldwide, recognizing excellence in each continent through a series of regional gala ceremonies that culminate in a Grand Final at the end of the year.

