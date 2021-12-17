Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Cruising Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Investments Luxury News News People Rail Travel Rebuilding Resorts Responsible Shopping Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Travel & tourism new deal activity up by 9.7% in November

Written by Harry Johnson

Deal activity in the travel and tourism sector further improved in November following the trend of previous months and this is the third consecutive month of growth in deal activity in the sector.

A total of 79 deals (mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equity, and venture financing) were announced in the global travel and tourism sector during November, which is an increase of 9.7% over the 72 deals announced in October.

Deal activity in the travel and tourism sector further improved in November following the trend of previous months and this is the third consecutive month of growth in deal activity in the sector. However, the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus may dent deal-making sentiments in the coming months.

Deal activity increased in several key markets such as the US, the UK, India and China during November compared to the previous month. However, markets such as Australia, Japan and South Korea witnessed decline in deal activity.

The announcement of M&A deals increased by 30% during November compared to the previous month. However, venture financing and private equity deals volume decreased by 9.5% and 27.3%, respectively.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

