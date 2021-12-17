Antigua & Barbuda Breaking News Bahamas Breaking News Barbados Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Caribbean Curacao Breaking News Grenada Breaking News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Jamaica Breaking News Luxury News News Resorts Saint Lucia Breaking News Tourism Travel Deals | Travel Tips Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Sandals Resorts Now Extends Groundbreaking Vacation Assurance Program

by Linda S. Hohnholz
Image courtesy of Sandals Resorts International
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Sandals Resorts International (SRI), parent company of the Caribbean’s leading luxury all-inclusive resort brands Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, announced the extension of its groundbreaking Sandals Vacation Assurance on all bookings made until March 31, 2022, for travel until next year, December 31, 2022.

Introduced in September, the comprehensive vacation protection program is the industry’s only to include a free replacement vacation guarantee plus airfare for guests impacted by COVID-19-related travel interruption while on vacation.

Stress-free Travel

Whether already booked, or still thinking about it, Sandals wants guests to experience worry-free, stress-free travel. That’s why they have implemented the travel industry’s most comprehensive COVID-19 policies and protocols.

Vacation Replacement

If a stay is interrupted, guests will receive a credit voucher for a future vacation to be redeemed within 12 months at NO COST. The value of this voucher will be equal to the amount paid for the entire stay at the resort (for flights, see air credit replacement section).

$500pp Air Credit Replacement

If Sandals’ guests’ stay is interrupted, they will receive a replacement air credit voucher valued at the amount paid for their flights (max. 500 USD a person) to be redeemed within 12 months. ONLY valid for U.S. bookings with flights made directly through Unique Travel Corp.

Travel Insurance is on Sandals

All reservations automatically receive insurance coverage for medical expenses during the resort stay and also includes several benefits while away. Best of all, it’s on Sandals, purchased on guests’ behalf and part of the reservation.

Sandals Support Team is on standby to help answer any questions via their Vacation Assurance Hotline.

Free On-resort Re-entry Test

All departures to the U.S. and Canada are required to take a COVID-19 test for re-entry. These tests are FREE and conducted on resort by approved and practiced medical professionals with minimal distraction to the overall vacation experience.

On-resort Quarantine

In the unfortunate event a guest incurs a positive test result from the initial Antigen test, a second test will be administered, which will be a PCR test. Should the PCR test incur a positive result and require quarantine, additional on-resort stay up to 14 days will be covered by Unique Vacations, Inc., making it one less thing to worry about. Unrivaled protocols and privacy provide the confidence needed to head to paradise.

Cancel Anytime for Any Reason

Guests have the flexibility of cancelling a resort stay up to the day of departure. This is only applicable to the land/room portion of the booking. Flight cancellations are subject to airline carriers’ penalties and restrictions.

Vacation Assurance Hotline

Sandals Support Team is on standby to help answer any questions about guests’ vacations. Contact the Vacation Assurance Hotline at 844-883-6609.

