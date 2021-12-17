Awards Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Hospitality Industry News Seychelles Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Experience Seychelles Wins Big in UNWTO Video Competition

by Linda S. Hohnholz
Image courtesy of Seychelles Dept. of Tourism
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

An island nation possessing jewels of natural beauty and rich heritage, Seychelles has been given recognition for its storytelling, through two of its “Experience Seychelles” videos, landing among winners of this year’s World Tourism Organization’s “Tourism Video Competition.”

The Tourism Seychelles team presented their “Experience Seychelles” and “Creole Rendezvous” videos under the “Tourism and the Decade of Action” and “Exceptional Stories of Sustainable Tourism” categories, emerging top for the African region.

Expressing her excitement, Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis said:

“This is a major win for Seychelles.”

She added: “Especially because sustainability has always been at the heart of our messages to our visitors. To be recognized for our efforts in promoting this and incorporating it within our operations is an honor, and an inspiration for those who have yet to embark on the sustainability journey.”

Under the “Tourism and the Decade of Action” category, participants were asked to use film to show how the tourism sector is advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through references to one or several of the 17 Global Goals.

Remarkable examples which highlight the human face of tourism and clearly show the positive social impact the sector can have through generating opportunities for all was the focus of stories told for the “Exceptional Stories of Sustainable Tourism” category.

Launched ahead of the 24th UNWTO General Assembly which took place in Madrid on November 30 over 4 days, the competition was designed to recognize the best visual storytellers from every global region and celebrate destinations who incorporate sustainable development within tourism.

The Experience Seychelles campaign began in April 2020, rolling out its most recent phase in October of this year, highlighting three main aspects of the destination, namely Nature’s Sanctuary, Grand Diversity and Creole Rendezvous, where visitors are invited to visit the islands and explore the essence of the destination.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

