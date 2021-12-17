Miss World canceled after 23 contestants test positive for COVID-19

The annual Miss World event that was due to take place in Puerto Rico’s San Juan yesterday, will now have to be rescheduled “within the next 90 days.”

After more than 20 contestants tested positive for COVID-19, the 70th final of the Miss World contest was canceled just hours before it was due to commence.

“Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones the global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public,” the event organizers said in a Facebook statement.

In total, 23 out of 97 Miss World 2021 contestants and 15 members event staff members tested positive for coronavirus, Puerto Rico Health Department epidemiologist Melissa Marzán said.

All contestants and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating and will return to their home countries once “they are cleared by health officials and advisors,” the Miss World’s statement said.

With last year’s competition entirely canceled due to the pandemic, the 2019 winner, Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica, still retains the beauty queen title.