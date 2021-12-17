Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Culture Entertainment Health News Meeting Industry News Meetings Music News People Puerto Rico Breaking News Resorts Responsible Safety Shopping Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Miss World canceled after 23 contestants test positive for COVID-19

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

In total, 23 out of 97 contestants and 15 members of event staff tested positive for coronavirus, Puerto Rico Health Department epidemiologist Melissa Marzán said.

The annual Miss World event that was due to take place in Puerto Rico’s San Juan yesterday, will now have to be rescheduled “within the next 90 days.”

After more than 20 contestants tested positive for COVID-19, the 70th final of the Miss World contest was canceled just hours before it was due to commence.

Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones the global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public,” the event organizers said in a Facebook statement.

In total, 23 out of 97 Miss World 2021 contestants and 15 members event staff members tested positive for coronavirus, Puerto Rico Health Department epidemiologist Melissa Marzán said.

All contestants and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating and will return to their home countries once “they are cleared by health officials and advisors,” the Miss World’s statement said.

With last year’s competition entirely canceled due to the pandemic, the 2019 winner, Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica, still retains the beauty queen title.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

