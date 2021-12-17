Bollywood star Atif Aslam has a deal with Etihad

Bringing the euphoria back to the stage, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s forefront leisure and entertainment destinations, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Portfolio Managing Events (PME), will welcome Bollywood’s most soulful singer Atif Aslam at the Etihad Arena for a New Year’s Eve spectacle.

The versatile talent, who enthralled millions of fans across the globe with his super-hit songs on superstars like Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and several others with his unique fresh vocal is also known to have successfully bridged the cultural gap across the countries contributing his talent to a number of Bollywood hits. Fans will be treated to some of his most popular numbers including ‘Woh Lamhey’, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’ and ‘O Saathi’ from the Bollywood blockbuster, ‘Baaghi 2’.

Talking about the event, Atif Aslam said, “I am excited to perform at Yas Island. I have heard a lot about this state-of-the-art Arena and can’t wait to perform there and bring some euphoria to my audience through my performance. This has been a long tough year for everyone, and it will be great to welcome 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.”

New Year is the time when everyone wants to celebrate the holiday season and this year 31st Dec, visitors to Yas Island will discover a spectacular destination adorned with festive lights during the winter season, celebrating this special time of year. Yas Island’s skies will explode in a blaze of color and lights with a mesmerizing firework display in celebration of the New Year. Guests can feast their eyes on the festive décor all around Yas Island, Yas Marina and Yas Bay and participate in a celebratory New Year’s countdown to one of the most iconic and festive fireworks displays in the region.

Stringent health and safety measures will be maintained throughout the Etihad Arena, in accordance with all current government guidelines. Additionally, pod seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy the concert while socially distancing from other groups in attendance. The seating capacity at Etihad Arena will be reduced with the pod seating structure in place. As an additional precaution, face coverings are mandatory for all guests except when eating or drinking in their seats, as per government guidelines. Guests from 12 – 15 years old are required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 96 hours prior to the event time. Guests who are 16 years old and above must show vaccinated status (Green pass) on Al Hosn and present a negative PCR test valid for 96 hours.