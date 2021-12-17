Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel France Breaking News Hungary Breaking News News People Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

New flights from Budapest to Lyon on Transavia now

The low-cost carrier will offer twice-weekly flights to France’s third largest city between 16 December 2021 and 2 January 2022 – perfect for the French traveler wishing to visit the famous Budapest Christmas markets or those from Hungary with a desire to see the French Alps during the winter season.

Following the successful relaunch of Transavia’s services to Paris in October, yesterday saw Budapest Airport once again be linked to Lyon by the Air France-KLM group airline. Operating a seasonal service, the low-cost carrier will offer twice-weekly flights to France’s third largest city between 16 December 2021 and 2 January 2022 – perfect for the French traveler wishing to visit the famous Budapest Christmas markets or those from Hungary with a desire to see the French Alps during the winter season.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport, says: “We are very happy to welcome further connections to vital European cities on our route map. Transavia’s link to Lyon is another step towards our goal of reconnection and redevelopment, our ambition to once again offer a rich variety of destinations to our customers.”

“We are delighted to be able to offer the possibility for the Lyoneses to discover the Hungarian capital. This service will also allow Hungarian travelers to enjoy their Christmas vacations in Lyon and its region while at the same time benefit from a quality low-cost offer,“ Nicolas Hénin, CCO, Transavia France.

Transavia Airlines C.V., trading as Transavia and formerly branded as transavia.com, is a Dutch low-cost airline and a wholly owned subsidiary of KLM and therefore part of the Air France–KLM group. Its main base is Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and it has other bases at Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Eindhoven Airport.

