Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now Turkey Breaking News

Turkish stock exchange shuts down after lira sinks to new low

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
1 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Turkish stock exchange shuts down after lira hits new low
Turkish stock exchange shuts down after lira hits new low
Written by Harry Johnson

Turkish lira has lost more than half of its value against the US dollar since the beginning of 2021.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Turkey’s currency has collapsed amid heavy pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Turkish Central Bank to lower borrowing costs to boost growth of the country’s struggling economy.

On Thursday, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced it was cutting the key interest rate from 15% to 14%, despite inflation running at 21%.

On Friday, Turkey‘s stock exchange halted trading after the national currency fell below 17 lira per US dollar.

“As of 16.24 (Istanbul time) transactions have been temporarily halted on the market of all shares of our stock exchange,” the exchange said in a statement.

Since September, central bank has cut the key interest rate by 400 basis points. Over the past two years, the regulator has intervened three times to keep the lira afloat by selling dollars.

Turkish lira has lost more than half of its value against the US dollar since the beginning of 2021.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment