Unauthorized sexual enhancement products now seized

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product & Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Black Panther Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Wild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEI Seized from the retail location Jaguar 30 000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Wild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEI Seized from the retail location Lucky Lady Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Wild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEI Seized from the retail location Pink Pussycat Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Wild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEI Seized from the retail location Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Wild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEI Seized from the retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Wild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEI Seized from the retail location Super Panther 7K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Wild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEI Seized from the retail location Triple Green Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Wild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEI Seized from the retail location