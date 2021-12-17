Click here if this is your press release!

Unauthorized sexual enhancement products now seized

40 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products
Product & Promoted UseHazard IdentifiedCompanyAction Taken
Black Panther Sexual enhancementLabelled to contain yohimbeWild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEISeized from the retail location
Jaguar 30 000 Sexual enhancementProduct with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafilWild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEISeized from the retail location
Lucky Lady Sexual enhancementProduct with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafilWild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEISeized from the retail location
Pink Pussycat Sexual enhancementProduct with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafilWild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEISeized from the retail location
Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancementProduct with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafilWild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEISeized from the retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Sexual enhancementProduct with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbeWild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEISeized from the retail location
Super Panther 7K Sexual enhancementLabelled to contain yohimbeWild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEISeized from the retail location
Triple Green Sexual enhancementLabelled to contain yohimbeWild Impulse Inc. 85 Belvedere Ave Charlottetown, PEISeized from the retail location
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment