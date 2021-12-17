Click here if this is your press release!

First new plant-based COVID-19 vaccine submitted for review

23 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

Medicago, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Quebec City, announced submission of the positive Phase 3 data for regulatory review by Health Canada as part of the New Drug Submission for COVID (NDS-CV) rolling review for Medicago’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate combined with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant. Medicago is seeking review and approval for the vaccine candidate for indication in healthy adults, aged 18 years and above.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The New Drug Submission for COVID (NDS-CV) process allowed the submission of nonclinical sections, quality, clinical safety, and efficacy information as they became available for Health Canada’s immediate review to accelerate the overall review process. Submitting the Phase 3 data completes the submission process.

The regulatory filing process for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been initiated with the FDA (US) and MHRA (UK). Preliminary discussion is underway with the WHO for preparation of the submission. A Phase 1/2 trial has also been initiated in Japan where Medicago plans to submit for regulatory approval in combination with the Phase 2/3 global study results next spring. The vaccine candidate has not yet been approved by any health authorities.

“If authorized, Medicago’s COVID-19 vaccine would be the world’s first ever plant-based vaccine approved for human use,” said Takashi Nagao, CEO and President of Medicago. “It would also be the first Canadian vaccine approved in over 20 years, signaling a powerful step forward for Canada’s vaccine preparedness strategy.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment