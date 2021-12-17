First new plant-based COVID-19 vaccine submitted for review

The New Drug Submission for COVID (NDS-CV) process allowed the submission of nonclinical sections, quality, clinical safety, and efficacy information as they became available for Health Canada’s immediate review to accelerate the overall review process. Submitting the Phase 3 data completes the submission process.

The regulatory filing process for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been initiated with the FDA (US) and MHRA (UK). Preliminary discussion is underway with the WHO for preparation of the submission. A Phase 1/2 trial has also been initiated in Japan where Medicago plans to submit for regulatory approval in combination with the Phase 2/3 global study results next spring. The vaccine candidate has not yet been approved by any health authorities.

“If authorized, Medicago’s COVID-19 vaccine would be the world’s first ever plant-based vaccine approved for human use,” said Takashi Nagao, CEO and President of Medicago. “It would also be the first Canadian vaccine approved in over 20 years, signaling a powerful step forward for Canada’s vaccine preparedness strategy.”