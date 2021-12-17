Click here if this is your press release!

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Students

2021-12-17
by editor
Now that exams are coming to an end, students are making their way home for the holidays. If they have an Apple product or you already purchased them one for the holidays, there are a plethora of accessories on the market to help enhance their student life and make things easier, and these products make the perfect stocking stuffers.

Grip Stand for MagSafe

With the introduction of the new MagSafe charger, many new and exciting accessories have hit the market. One of them is the Grip Stand. The accessory adds extra security to hold the phone while charging – no more dropping the phone on your face while lying in bed. The Grip also acts as a stand so that you can stream your favorite content. This new accessory is a must have for any student and comes in a variety of colors.

Classic Pencil Case

The Classic Pencil Case has taken the market by storm due to its innovation and nostalgia. Meant for the Apple Pencil 2, elago’s case essentially transforms it into the classic wooden pencil that we all used to use in grade school. Supports magnetic charging and double tap functions of the Apple Pencil 2. Comes in a variety of colors besides the classic yellow color we all grew up with.

W2 Stand

Sometimes simple is best. The W2 stand is just that – a simple charging solution for your Apple Watch. Made from durable, non-toxic silicone, the stand was made to last a lifetime and protects your watch from scratches. The stand is compatible with every watch series and is one of the highest reviewed products on Amazon.

AirPods Case for Everyone

Whether you want something simple or nostalgic, all cases protect from everyday use – including dirt, oils, dust, and drops, AirPods Cases make for excellent stocking stuffers for people who use these audio devices.

