2022 Best Cars for the Money

Demand remains stead from automotive customers as society looks to maintain its freedom of mobility by purchasing new, used, and leased cars. This is despite following a tumultuous period for countless industries with the mobility sector in the midst of supply chain shortages, an increase in vehicle prices, and scarce dealer lots nationwide.

For consumers, U.S. News & World Report will soon have a list of the best quality cars at the best price. The report will unveil the 2022 Best Cars for the Money awards at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show during the show’s Public Policy Day on Thursday, January 20. Covering a variety of automotive categories that are most important to consumers, the 2022 Best Cars for the Money awards are set to highlight the cars, SUVs, and minivans that give drivers the best combination of quality and value in their respective classes. The overall score is based on safety and reliability data, as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press on a model’s performance and its overall review.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is open to the public from Friday, January 21 through Sunday, January 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. As the region’s largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, the 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will continue in its timely tradition of featuring hundreds of new vehicles from the world’s top manufacturers. Highlighting the advancements of car technology, the auto show is also set to feature all electric vehicles, charging stations, sustainable buses, and other forms of all-electric mobility. 

