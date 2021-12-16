Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Canada Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

New Palm Springs and Orlando flights from Edmonton now

Written by Harry Johnson

In light of the Level 3 travel advisory being re-issued by the Government of Canada, Swoop, as part of the WestJet Group, is advocating for the preservation of the measures in place for fully vaccinated international air travel.

Swoop this week launched two new inaugural flights from Edmonton International Airport with the start of nonstop service to Palm Springs, California today and to Orlando (Sanford), Florida on December 17.

The airline’s twice weekly non-stop service to Palm Springs operates on Mondays and Thursdays, while flights between Edmonton and Orlando (Sanford) will operate weekly on Fridays.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, air travel has become the most tested and protected consumer activity in Canada,” said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop.

“With travelers being tested an average of twice throughout their international journey and as the only fully-vaccinated air travel sector in the world, we believe that vaccinations and testing are the right path forward for safe international air travel.”

Throughout the pandemic, Swoop has safely flown more than 800,000 travelers, maintaining critical access to affordable air travel for Canadians and prioritizing safety above all with a zero-tolerance mask policy and mandatory vaccinations requirements for both employees and air travelers. 

