Nonstop flights from Doha to Sofia, Bulgaria on Qatar Airways now

Qatar Airways announced the return of its nonstop flights between Doha, Qatar and Sofia Airport (SOF) in Bulgaria, effective 16 December 2021. This flight resumption provides greater choice and seamless connectivity for Bulgarians and international travelers via Hamad International Airport (HIA).

The nonstop service is operated by Qatar Airways’ Airbus A320 featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The resumption of Qatar Airways’ non-stop flights between Doha and Sofia is a testament to both strong demand and our deep commitment to Bulgaria, as we continue to celebrate the airline’s 10-year anniversary of proudly serving the country. These nonstop flights provide Bulgarians with a superior choice to experience the more than 140 destinations that we fly to around the world via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport. Whether visiting the Middle East for business or enjoying a vacation in the Maldives, Seychelles or Tanzania, our valued Bulgarian passengers can rely on Qatar Airways to deliver an unforgettable five-star travel experience with the highest possible level of health and safety standards.”

“At the same time, Qatar Airways’ reinstated nonstop flights will make it even easier for travelers from around the world to visit Bulgaria – a truly unique country that has something to offer for everyone. With Qatar Airways’ seamless connectivity, our passengers can more readily experience Bulgaria’s breathtaking nature, ancient culture, healing mineral water springs, stunning ski slopes and the magnificent Black Sea shore.”

Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Officer Customer Experience for Qatar Airways, said: “Bulgarians and international travelers alike can expect nothing but the best when they travel on Qatar Airways’ reinstated non-stop flights between Doha and Sofia. Our industry-leading customer experience continues to be recognized as world-class for the excellence we deliver on each and every flight. The award-winning service that has earned Qatar Airways the accolade of Airline of the Year by Skytrax is delivered by a cosmopolitan flight and cabin crew, including Bulgarian nationals who have a strong tradition of serving the airline, and we look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard these newly reinstated non-stop flights.”

Sofia Airport’s Chief Executive Officer Jesus Caballero said: “Today is a very special day because of the resumption of Qatar Airways’ non-stop flights between Sofia and Doha. This route to the Best Airport of the year, Hamad International Airport, will provide the opportunity for Sofia Airport passengers to travel to over 140 attractive destinations. Our partnership with Qatar Airways increases air connectivity for the benefit of business and tourism travelers. Visitors from Doha can explore the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Sofia and Bulgaria in four seasons with connecting flights from Sofia to the seaside cities of Varna and Bourgas.”