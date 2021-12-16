New Partnership Between Rapper Jack Harlow and Kentucky Fried Chicken

The year-long partnership between two of Kentucky’s largest conglomerates is set to bring about a younger, more diverse consumer to the KFC brand while leaning into menu innovation and providing a plethora of experiences for Jack’s fans across the country.

While the vision of the creative framework and talent acquisition was brought to life by NIMBUS’ team, NIMBUS tapped Famous After Death, a Latinx lead production company to bring their creative framework to fruition. Led by Meg Gàmez, the Latinx production crew took the framework which beautifully combined Jack’s swag and the 11 herbs and spices of KFC and masterfully crafted the promotional materials for the partnership’s kick-off.

NIMBUS leveraged this opportunity to partner with the Latinx production company to reinforce its dedication to representation and inclusion at the agency level while also showcasing KFC’s meaningful commitment to connecting with younger and more diverse consumers, thus inviting these key consumers to pay attention to KFC as a brand.

The partnership was formally kicked off on Monday, December 13, starting with a KFC x Jack Harlow food truck ahead of Jack Harlow’s first hometown show at The Palace Theatre in Louisville, KY. Fans not only had a chance to experience Jack during the show, but they’ll also had a taste of KFC’s Chicken Sandwich while they waited for it to begin. Later in the week at the remainder of Jack’s hometown shows, fans will have the opportunity to hear some of Jack’s most popular anthems via a 10ft KFC Bucket on 12/15 and 12/16.

“Growing up, I always dreamed of being the next big name to put Kentucky on the map in the music scene. But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor,” says Grammy-nominated recording artist, Jack Harlow. “I’m looking forward to all the amazing things we’re about to do together over the next year.”