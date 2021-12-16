American Samoa Breaking News Associations News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News China Breaking News Cook Islands Breaking News Fiji Breaking News French Polynesia Breaking News Hospitality Industry Kiribati Breaking News Marshall Islands Breaking News Micronesia Breaking News Nauru Breaking News New Caledonia​ Breaking News News Niue Breaking News Papua New Guinea Breaking News People Samoa Breaking News Solomon Islands Breaking News Tonga Breaking News Tourism Travel Wire News Tuvalu Breaking News Vanuatu Breaking News

Pacific Tourism Organization Announces New Acting Board Chair

15 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
2 min read
Mr. Faamatuainu Suifua - Photo courtesy of SPTO
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) announced that Mr. Faamatuainu Suifua has stepped in to serve as the acting Chairman of the SPTO Board of Directors.

The current Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa Tourism Authority (STA), Mr. Suifua has been a member of the SPTO Board since 2019 and was elected as the Deputy Board Chairman in October 2021.

Previously announced by SPTO, the current Chairman, Mr. Halatoa Fua has had to vacate his Chairmanship as he prepares to depart the Cook Islands Tourism Corporation to take up the position of Director of National Environment Services of the Cook Islands.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Christopher Cocker, acknowledged the support of the Board and SPTO team in relation to the leadership transition, noting that Mr. Suifua will have the necessary support during his tenure as Acting Chairman.

“Faamatuainu has a wealth of tourism experience, having served STA for over ten years.”

“Moreover, since joining the SPTO family, he has been an active Board member, serving on many Board Sub- Committees. I am sure that he will have strong support from his fellow Board members and certainly the Secretariat as he takes on the interim Chairmanship until May 2022,” said Mr. Cocker.

The SPTO was established in 1983 as the Tourism Council of the South Pacific. The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is the mandated organization representing Tourism in the region.

The SPTO is made up of 21 government members that include American Samoa, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Marshall Islands, New Caledonia, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis & Futuna, Rapa Nui, and the People’s Republic of China. In addition to government members, the Pacific Tourism Organisation has around 200 private sector members.

